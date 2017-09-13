Lack of Big Jackpot Hurts Virginia Lottery Sales

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Sales of lottery tickets in Virginia were down in July compared to last year because of smaller jackpots for national lottery tickets.



A new report to state lawmakers from the Virginia Lottery showed that July sales were down $6.9 million, or 4 percent, from a year before.



Overall profit for the month was down 13 percent, or about $7.5 million. Giant payoffs in the Mega Millions and Powerball last year explain the drop, lottery officials said. Jackpot games brought in $16.3 million less this year than last year, or about a 46 percent drop.



Virginia Lottery profits are used to help pay for public schools and other uses.