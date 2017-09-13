DelDOT Provides Aid in Hurricane Cleanup Effort

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Delaware Department of Transportation convoy departed Georgetown Monday afternoon and is headed to Tallahassee, Fla., to assist in the clean-up effort following Hurricane Irma.

Twenty-five of the department's maintenance & operations employees volunteered to deploy to Florida for up to 15 days to provide assistance in debris removal with loaders, chainsaws, and skid steers.

“Delaware was proud to be among the states offering assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,” said Gov. John Carney. “I’m grateful to the state employees and members of the National Guard who are serving our neighbors in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida as they begin the recovery process.”

The state of Florida will reimburse DelDOT for expenses incurred by DelDOT in this effort. DelDOT also has a team of bridge inspectors on stand-by who may also depart to Florida in the following days to evaluate bridges impacted by the hurricane.

Additionally, the state of Delaware continues to support hurricane-hit states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Last week, in addition to providing Delaware National Guard assistance to Texas, DEMA sent a small team to the State Emergency Operations Center in South Carolina in advance of forecasted impacts from Hurricane Irma.

EMAC is a mutual-aid assistance agreement between the 50 states, District of Columbia, and territories. Under EMAC, affected states can request the deployment of personnel or equipment for specific functions. States that provide assistance are reimbursed by the requesting jurisdiction at amounts agreed upon before personnel or equipment is deployed.