DelDOT Provides Aid in Hurricane Cleanup Effort - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Provides Aid in Hurricane Cleanup Effort

Posted: 09/13/2017 10:37:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo credit: DelDOT) (Photo credit: DelDOT)

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A Delaware Department of Transportation convoy departed Georgetown Monday afternoon and is headed to Tallahassee, Fla., to assist in the clean-up effort following Hurricane Irma.

Twenty-five of the department's maintenance & operations employees volunteered to deploy to Florida for up to 15 days to provide assistance in debris removal with loaders, chainsaws, and skid steers.

“Delaware was proud to be among the states offering assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,” said Gov. John Carney. “I’m grateful to the state employees and members of the National Guard who are serving our neighbors in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida as they begin the recovery process.”

The state of Florida will reimburse DelDOT for expenses incurred by DelDOT in this effort. DelDOT also has a team of bridge inspectors on stand-by who may also depart to Florida in the following days to evaluate bridges impacted by the hurricane.

Additionally, the state of Delaware continues to support hurricane-hit states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Last week, in addition to providing Delaware National Guard assistance to Texas, DEMA sent a small team to the State Emergency Operations Center in South Carolina in advance of forecasted impacts from Hurricane Irma.

EMAC is a mutual-aid assistance agreement between the 50 states, District of Columbia, and territories. Under EMAC, affected states can request the deployment of personnel or equipment for specific functions. States that provide assistance are reimbursed by the requesting jurisdiction at amounts agreed upon before personnel or equipment is deployed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices