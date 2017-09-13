Lincoln Woman Arrested for Forgery

MILFORD, Del.- A Lincoln woman was arrested on Tuesday for a forged check she deposited in August, according to Milford police.

Police said 39-year-old Melissa A. Danley was arrested after an investigation revealed she deposited a suspicious check to a local bank that was issued by a company in Texas. Investigators said the check's payee name was altered.

Danley was charged with second-degree forgery and theft false pretense, according to police. She was given a $4,000 unsecured bail and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Kent County.