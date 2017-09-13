Md. Rep. Delaney Taps Lierman as Presidential Campaign Co-chair - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Rep. Delaney Taps Lierman as Presidential Campaign Co-chair

Posted: 09/13/2017 13:11:00 -04:00 Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who announced in July he is running for president in 2020, has named a campaign co-chair.

Delaney said Wednesday that Terry Lierman will fill the position.

Lierman is a past chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party. He also was a member of the Democratic National Committee Executive Committee and served as chief of staff to Rep. Steny Hoyer.

He was treasurer for former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley's presidential campaign and national finance co-chair on Howard Dean's presidential campaign.

Delaney, who is in his third term, is the first Democrat to announce he'll seek his party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. He's already started campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire and plans to be in North Carolina, South Carolina and Iowa next week.

