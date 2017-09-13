K-9 Team Sniffs Out Wanted Cambridge Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

K-9 Team Sniffs Out Wanted Cambridge Man

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who escaped while being transferred to a detention center.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Hunter Alvin Foxwell of Cambridge, Md., after he was wanted for violation of probation.

While being transferred to the detention center, Foxwell ran away into a nearby woods, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Maryland State Police, Cambridge Police and the Sheriff's Office was able to find Foxwell by a K-9 team.

Foxwell was charged with violation of probation, first- and second-degree escape and ordered held without bond.

