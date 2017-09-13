Florists on Delmarva Affected by Irma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Florists on Delmarva Affected by Irma

Posted: 09/13/2017 14:46:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Florists across Delmarva are having a hard time keeping up with demand because of Hurricane Irma.

A majority of florists rely on shipments of flowers from countries in South America. Those countries ship their goods to Miami. However, the airport being shut down has caused some delays.

"Everything gets bottlenecked so everything is sitting at the farms in South America waiting to be flown out to come into Miami. And it's probably going to be at least, I'm guessing, a week if not much longer until everything gets back to normal," said Wayne Bradford, owner of Kitty's Flowers in Salisbury.

Jackie Cassidy, the owner of Jackie's Flowers and More, also in Salisbury, explained that this magnitude of disruption is unlike anything she's experienced before.

"This is the first time and I've been in this business for over 30 years and I don't ever remember them having to close down that airport," Cassidy said.

With September being a busy time for weddings, some shops Cassidy said some of her clients are turning to alternatives.

"One of our parties this week, we did blue orchids instead they're having purple orchids because we could get those from elsewhere. And our bride will be carrying silk hydrangeas in her bouquet because the hydrangeas didn't come," Cassidy said.

Now businesses are relying on local farmers to help them with their supply.
"We have a local supplier, a guy that's a retired teacher that farms now. So this time of year he brings us a lot of products we could normally get in other places of the world. But he grows them directly here and brings them to us," Bradford said.

Florists in the D.C. have also felt the effects. One florist from the area reached out to Kitty's Flowers asking for certain flowers.

Both Kitty's and Jackie's Flowers have planned ahead of Hurricane Irma. They've expedited some orders, so they do have a limited amount of flowers that are in high demand this time of year.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Man Arrested After Pursuit in Stolen Car

    Dover Man Arrested After Pursuit in Stolen Car

    09/13/2017 14:47:00 -04:002017-09-13 18:47:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:11:46 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    A Dover man was arrested today after he led Delaware State Police on a chase in a stolen car in Kent County.More
    A Dover man was arrested Wednesday after he led Delaware State Police on a chase in a stolen car in Kent County.More

  • Florists on Delmarva Affected by Irma

    Florists on Delmarva Affected by Irma

    09/13/2017 14:46:00 -04:002017-09-13 18:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:08:49 GMT
    Florists across Delmarva are having a hard time keeping up with their demand because of Hurricane Irma.More
    Florists across Delmarva are having a hard time keeping up with demand because of Hurricane Irma.More

  • Legislators Consider Improving Maryland Election Security

    Legislators Consider Improving Maryland Election Security

    09/13/2017 15:03:00 -04:002017-09-13 19:03:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:06:08 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    Maryland legislators learned last week the state's electronic balloting system may need better security measures to protect voters' information and that the lawmakers must be the ones to add those protections.More
    Maryland legislators learned last week the state's electronic balloting system may need better security measures to protect voters' information and that the lawmakers must be the ones to add those protections.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices