Florists on Delmarva Affected by Irma

SALISBURY, Md.- Florists across Delmarva are having a hard time keeping up with demand because of Hurricane Irma.

A majority of florists rely on shipments of flowers from countries in South America. Those countries ship their goods to Miami. However, the airport being shut down has caused some delays.

"Everything gets bottlenecked so everything is sitting at the farms in South America waiting to be flown out to come into Miami. And it's probably going to be at least, I'm guessing, a week if not much longer until everything gets back to normal," said Wayne Bradford, owner of Kitty's Flowers in Salisbury.

Jackie Cassidy, the owner of Jackie's Flowers and More, also in Salisbury, explained that this magnitude of disruption is unlike anything she's experienced before.

"This is the first time and I've been in this business for over 30 years and I don't ever remember them having to close down that airport," Cassidy said.

With September being a busy time for weddings, some shops Cassidy said some of her clients are turning to alternatives.

"One of our parties this week, we did blue orchids instead they're having purple orchids because we could get those from elsewhere. And our bride will be carrying silk hydrangeas in her bouquet because the hydrangeas didn't come," Cassidy said.

Now businesses are relying on local farmers to help them with their supply.

"We have a local supplier, a guy that's a retired teacher that farms now. So this time of year he brings us a lot of products we could normally get in other places of the world. But he grows them directly here and brings them to us," Bradford said.

Florists in the D.C. have also felt the effects. One florist from the area reached out to Kitty's Flowers asking for certain flowers.

Both Kitty's and Jackie's Flowers have planned ahead of Hurricane Irma. They've expedited some orders, so they do have a limited amount of flowers that are in high demand this time of year.