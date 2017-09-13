Dover Man Arrested After Pursuit in Stolen Car

MILFORD, Del.- A Dover man was arrested Wednesday after he led Delaware State Police on a chase in a stolen car in Kent County.

Troopers said they charged Gary L. Ward, 18, of Dover, with numerous counts of reckless driving and resisting arrest when Ward led police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a trooper on patrol in the Camden area saw Ward's car without a headlight and turned around to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the car was first driving northbound on Main Street in Camden, and when he reached South DuPont Highway (US13), continued northbound in the southbound lanes. They said the car then made a U-turn through the center median and briefly began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US13 before crossing back into the southbound lanes near West Lebanon Road (SR10). Ward continued south into Harrington and then east into Milford.

Milford police helped state police in stopping the car. According to reports, police deployed stop sticks, or devices that deflate tires, and brought the car to a stop in the parking lot of Traveler's Inn in Milford. However, they said Ward then put the car in reverse in the parking lot and ran into a police car that was assisting in the chase.

Upon arrest for reckless driving, resisting arrest, and other charges, he was also charged by Dover police when they discovered that the SUV Ward was driving was a stolen car reported earlier in the night on Tuesday.

Ward was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $2,018 secured bond.