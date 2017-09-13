Delaware Receives Additional $20 Million in FHWA Redistribution

DOVER, Del.- The state of Delaware has received additional funds from the Federal Highway Administration.

The FHWA's annual August redistribution has resulted in Delaware receiving an additional $20,049,671. The money comes from federal transportation improvement funds that were allocated but not used by other states.

“These additional funds will allow DelDOT to move forward with several needed projects throughout our state sooner than originally planned, creating more jobs and addressing infrastructure needs,” Governor John Carney said.

DelDOT plans to use the money for several projects, including the SR 1 NE Front Street grade separated interchange in Kent County and paving and rehabilitation work on Route 54 and Fenwick/Lighthouse Road in Sussex County.