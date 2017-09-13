School Bus Driver Shortages May Impact IRSD Schedules - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: 09/13/2017 16:02:00 -04:00 Updated:
The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC) The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District may be changing their school bus pick-up and drop-off times because of their bus driver shortages for the 2017-2018 school year.

The school district will notify parents of any changes in bus schedules for their children.

“The shortage of bus drivers has reached a critical stage and the district has no other alternative than to increase the number of double routes for our existing drivers,” Superintendent Mark Steele said. “This will likely result in bus schedules being modified for certain students in the coming weeks. Parents will receive notification from the school if changes are made to their children’s daily pick-up and drop-off times. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to resolve this crisis.”

The Indian River School District is actively recruiting bus drivers for the 2017-2018 school year.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver should contact the IRSD Transportation Office at (302) 436-1000 or tyler.bryan@irsd.k12.de.us.

All Delaware bus drivers are required to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and School Bus Endorsement. The district and its bus contractors will assist interested drivers in receiving the training necessary to obtain a CDL and “S” Endorsement.

Applicants will be subject to pre-employment drug testing and criminal background and child protection registry checks.

