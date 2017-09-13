A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

Posted: 09/13/2017 15:50:00 -04:00 Updated:

WHALEYVILLE, Md-28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

"It's derogatory, it's a form of a hate speech too, but it's very offensive and derogatory," says MacDonald. 

A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people. 

"Our issue is you're putting it on a flyer so you're putting a hate speech on a flyer, the way they titled it, is a form of bullying, explains MacDonald." 

Last year, Oasis Bar and Grille attempted to host the "Midget Paintball Manhunt." The owner cancelled the event and apologized to the local chapter of the Little People Association (LPA). 

A year later, the bar's owner is hosting the same event. 

"It's really important that the general population understand that although many of us use them growing up, they're hurtful."

WBOC visited the bar, and left several messages regarding the event, but the bar declined to comment. 

Members from the local chapter of the LPA hope the bar will cancel the event, but as of today, there's no word on a cancellation. 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Serious School Bus Crash Near Milton

    Serious School Bus Crash Near Milton

    09/13/2017 16:48:00 -04:002017-09-13 20:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-09-13 20:59:11 GMT
    The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)
    Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a school bus north of Milton.More
    Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a school bus north of Milton.More

  • A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    09/13/2017 15:50:00 -04:002017-09-13 19:50:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-13 20:15:50 GMT
    Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."More
    Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."More

  • Dagsboro and Frankford Hold Public Meetings on Potential Police Unification

    Dagsboro and Frankford Hold Public Meetings on Potential Police Unification

    09/13/2017 15:48:00 -04:002017-09-13 19:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-09-13 20:07:33 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two Sussex County towns are one step closer to potentially unifying their police departments.Dagsboro and Frankford are considering operating as one police force. The towns are now in the process of gaining public feedback before anMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two Sussex County towns are one step closer to potentially unifying their police departments.Dagsboro and Frankford are considering operating as one police force. The towns are now in the process of gaining public feedback before anMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices