A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

WHALEYVILLE, Md-28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating.

"It's derogatory, it's a form of a hate speech too, but it's very offensive and derogatory," says MacDonald.

A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."

The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

"Our issue is you're putting it on a flyer so you're putting a hate speech on a flyer, the way they titled it, is a form of bullying, explains MacDonald."

Last year, Oasis Bar and Grille attempted to host the "Midget Paintball Manhunt." The owner cancelled the event and apologized to the local chapter of the Little People Association (LPA).

A year later, the bar's owner is hosting the same event.

"It's really important that the general population understand that although many of us use them growing up, they're hurtful."

WBOC visited the bar, and left several messages regarding the event, but the bar declined to comment.

Members from the local chapter of the LPA hope the bar will cancel the event, but as of today, there's no word on a cancellation.