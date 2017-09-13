Serious School Bus Crash Near Milton

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a school bus north of Milton.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of northbound Coastal Highway and Reynolds Road.

The students on board were from Mariner Middle School, police said. According to the Cape Henlopen School District, two students on the bus were checked by paramedics and released to their parents.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The driver's condition is not know at this time.

Route 1 is currently closed in both directions, and drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes.

WBOC will continue to update you as we learn more about this crash.