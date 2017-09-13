Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More
Delaware State Fire Marshal's are investigating a house fire from Tuesday morning in Laurel.
Multiple fire companies came together to put out a heavy fire on Fire Tower Road. Fire Marshal's said no one was in the home at the time, but two dogs were safely rescued.More
