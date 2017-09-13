Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

"It's good that they're working on this but I would probably take some route that wouldn't affect our small, local businesses," said Melissa Weber, who works at Jimmie & Sook's Restaurant.

Weber says getting deliveries straight to the restaurant, especially when running low on supplies, is crucial to business.

"Not being able to do that would definitely impact us as a company," Weber said.

Bill Christopher of Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce says rerouting trucks may cause delays and imposing a weight limit means trucks are forced to carry less.

Christopher says the impact could also impact businesses outside city limits.

"What happens with the folks where if there was a truck that was coming to deliver something here to Hi-Spot and is leaving here to go up to Milly's in Vienna," Christopher said. "What happens? Who's going to absorb the cost of that?"

James Phillips Jr. co-owns Warwick River Restaurant in Secretary, Md.

He doesn't think any regulations are a good idea either.



"It's just bad economics. It's bad on us. It's unfair to the small business people," Phillips said.

Phillips says Cambridge should find a different route.

"Sit down and evaluate their business model and the government itself and just see if they can't cut corners or maybe do something a different way to save some money," Phillips said.

Nothing yet is set in stone, but the Cambridge City Manager, Sandra Tripp-Jones, says the city's Traffic and Safety Committes will research some possible regulations and then ask business owners about the impact of those reguations through a survey.