Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

Posted: 09/13/2017 17:43:00 -04:00 Updated:


CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

"It's good that they're working on this but I would probably take some route that wouldn't affect our small, local businesses," said Melissa Weber, who works at Jimmie & Sook's Restaurant.

Weber says getting deliveries straight to the restaurant, especially when running low on supplies, is crucial to business.

"Not being able to do that would definitely impact us as a company," Weber said.

Bill Christopher of Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce says rerouting trucks may cause delays and imposing a weight limit means trucks are forced to carry less.
Christopher says the impact could also impact businesses outside city limits.

"What happens with the folks where if there was a truck that was coming to deliver something here to Hi-Spot and is leaving here to go up to Milly's in Vienna," Christopher said. "What happens? Who's going to absorb the cost of that?"

James Phillips Jr. co-owns Warwick River Restaurant in Secretary, Md.

He doesn't think any regulations are a good idea either.

"It's just bad economics. It's bad on us. It's unfair to the small business people," Phillips said.

Phillips says Cambridge should find a different route.

"Sit down and evaluate their business model and the government itself and just see if they can't cut corners or maybe do something a different way to save some money," Phillips said.

Nothing yet is set in stone, but the Cambridge City Manager, Sandra Tripp-Jones, says the city's Traffic and Safety Committes will research some possible regulations and then ask business owners about the impact of those reguations through a survey.

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    Va. Mother Who Allegedly Confined Children in Cribs Out on Bail

    09/12/2017 13:12:00 -04:002017-09-12 17:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:50:49 GMT
    Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)Malista Ness-Hopkins (Photo credit: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman who allegedly kept her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on bail.More
    An Eastern Shore of Virginia woman accused of keeping her young children in makeshift cages and filthy conditions is out on $10,000 unsecured bond.More

  • Police: Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    Cambridge Man Chases Kids in Car

    09/12/2017 11:27:00 -04:002017-09-12 15:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:48:40 GMT
    Ronald WoolfordRonald Woolford
    CAMBRIDGE, Md.- After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to Cambridge Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Ronald Woolford got angry after he witnessed a group of kids thrMore
    After a man spotted kids throwing objects at his car, he got behind the wheel and chased them with it, according to the Cambridge Police Department.More

  • Police Investigate Shots Fired at a Milton House

    Police Investigate Shots Fired at Milton House

    09/12/2017 19:07:00 -04:002017-09-12 23:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:16:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton. Delaware State Police investing a shooting in Milton.
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating several shots fired at a home on Cool Spring Road today.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices