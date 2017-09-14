8-Month-Old Child Injured in Serious Crash North of Millsboro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

8-Month-Old Child Injured in Serious Crash North of Millsboro

Posted: 09/13/2017 23:46:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILLSBORO, De. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash north of Millsboro that injured an 8-month-old child.

The crash happened around around 11:38 a.m Wednesday on Betts Pond Road. According to police reports, a 40-year-old Laurel man was driving west on the road at the same time a 54-year-old Dagsboro man driving a dump truck was traveling in the opposite direction. Police said that because of excessive speed and the wet roadway, the car failed to compensate for the curve and traveled into the lane in front of the dump truck. Police said the driver of the dump truck tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid the car and hit head-on. 

Delaware State Police said the 8-month-old child in the car was not properly fastened into her car seat. She is in critical condition at A.I. DuPont Hospital. The driver of the car was brought to Beebe Healthcare by EMS but was released with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

The crash closed the road for approximately four hours.  

Delaware State Police is continuing to investigate the incident. They said no charges have been filed and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

 

