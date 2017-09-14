No Reports of Damage After Quake in Virginia, West Virginia

28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating.
A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."
The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.More
28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating.
A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."
The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.More
A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More
A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More
Smoking and vaping in public parks and other public-owned spaces in Salisbury is now illegal.
The City Council voted Monday night to pass an ordinance that prohibits smoking or vaping in, on, or within 25 feet of all public parks and public-owned property.
That means no smoking on places like trailways or picnic areas at Salisbury City Park.More
Smoking and vaping in public parks and other public-owned spaces in Salisbury is now illegal.
The City Council voted Monday night to pass an ordinance that prohibits smoking or vaping in, on, or within 25 feet of all public parks and public-owned property.
That means no smoking on places like trailways or picnic areas at Salisbury City Park.More