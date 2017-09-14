Family: No Accountability for Man Who Died in Police Custody - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Family: No Accountability for Man Who Died in Police Custody

Posted: 09/14/2017 10:29:00 -04:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- Attorneys for the family of a Baltimore man whose death in police custody touched off unrest say they are "devastated" no one is being held accountable for his death.

Billy and Hassan Murphy spoke to reporters Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would not bring federal civil rights charges against six officers.

Still, Hassan Murphy says he believes the attorneys, who were holdovers from President Barack Obama's administration, were "frank and forthright" in their probe into the death of Freddie Gray.

Billy Murphy says as the family's attorney he is privy to documents that will illustrate how some in the police department obstructed the investigation.

Gray's death after his neck was broken in the back of a police van in 2015 touched off violent unrest in the city.

