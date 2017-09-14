It Took 11 Years, But Scrap Tire Regulations Taking Effect in De - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

It Took 11 Years, But Scrap Tire Regulations Taking Effect in Del.

Posted: 09/14/2017 11:55:00 -04:00 Updated:


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware is enforcing environmental regulations on scrap tires that a state law called for 11 years ago.

The state will require businesses to get a permit if they accumulate 100 or more worn-out tires.

The state produces more than 750,000 scrap tires reach year. Most get recycled or incinerated. But some end up in illegal piles that pose fire hazards and provide havens for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Officials have said a lack of funding and staffing caused the delay.

The state still faces challenges in enforcing the rules. Officials have little to no idea which companies have tire stockpiles. And most businesses that deal with scrap tires are unaware of the new rules.

