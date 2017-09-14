Company Under Fire for opioid Marketing Files Patent Suit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Company Under Fire for opioid Marketing Files Patent Suit

Posted: 09/14/2017 13:57:00 -04:00 Updated:

By RANDALL CHASE
AP Business Writer

DOVER, Del. (AP)- An Arizona-based pharmaceutical company targeted in lawsuits and criminal investigations over its marketing of a highly addictive painkiller has filed a related patent-infringement lawsuit against a rival drug maker.

Insys Therapeutics filed the complaint against Teva Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday in federal court in Delaware.

The lawsuit alleges that Teva intends to manufacture and sell a generic version of a fentanyl oral spray before patents held by Insys for its Subsys synthetic opioid spray expire.

Subsys is approved only for acute, persistent cancer pain, but Insys has been accused of marketing it for other uses and bribing doctors to prescribe it to patients who didn't need it, including those without cancer.

In the latest in a series of lawsuits against Insys, Arizona's attorney general accused the company of fraud last month.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices