Feds Seek Delay of Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Del. Airman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Feds Seek Delay of Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Del. Airman

Posted: 09/14/2017 14:37:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Federal prosecutors are seeking to postpone the trial of a former Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway.

A trial for 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, is scheduled for next month.

But in court papers Thursday, prosecutors said searches of various Facebook accounts and cellphones have uncovered materials that give rise to additional charges against Beazer. To pursue those charges, prosecutors are asking that Beazer's trial be delayed until December or January.

Prosecutors say Beazer's lawyer does not oppose the delay. They also note that paternity testing of the victim's baby is still pending.

Beazer and another airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, are charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Investigator Recommends Reprimand for Dewey Beach Town Manager

    Investigator Recommends Reprimand for Dewey Beach Town Manager

    09/14/2017 15:14:00 -04:002017-09-14 19:14:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:38:20 GMT
    Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC)Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC)
    DEWEY BEACH, Del.- (WBOC/AP)- An independent investigator says the town manager of Dewey Beach should be formally reprimanded for unprofessional behavior and be required to take anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training. Dewey Beach TownMore
    DEWEY BEACH, Del.- (WBOC/AP)- An independent investigator says the town manager of Dewey Beach should be formally reprimanded for unprofessional behavior and be required to take anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training. Dewey Beach TownMore

  • Federal Trade Commission Investigating Equifax Breach

    Federal Trade Commission Investigating Equifax Breach

    09/14/2017 15:07:00 -04:002017-09-14 19:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:09:20 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Federal Trade Commission has become the latest authority to announce an investigation into the massive security breach at credit agency Equifax.More
    The Federal Trade Commission has become the latest authority to announce an investigation into the massive security breach at credit agency Equifax.More

  • Feds Seek Delay of Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Del. Airman

    Feds Seek Delay of Child Sex Abuse Trial of Former Del. Airman

    09/14/2017 14:37:00 -04:002017-09-14 18:37:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:41:56 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Federal prosecutors are seeking to postpone the trial of a former Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway.More
    Federal prosecutors are seeking to postpone the trial of a former Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices