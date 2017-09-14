Investigator Recommends Reprimand for Dewey Beach Town Manager

28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating.
A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt."
The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.More
A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.More
Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.
The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.More
