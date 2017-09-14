Investigator Recommends Reprimand for Dewey Beach Town Manager - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Investigator Recommends Reprimand for Dewey Beach Town Manager

Posted: 09/14/2017
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- (WBOC/AP)- An independent investigator says the town manager of Dewey Beach should be formally reprimanded for unprofessional behavior and be required to take anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training.

Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum has been the subject of complaints alleging crude behavior and improper interference in the operations of town agencies. He was also the subject of a lawsuit filed by several town employees that has since been dropped.

In a preliminary report released Thursday, Max Walton, an outside attorney hired by the town council, did not recommend suspension or termination for Appelbaum. However, Walton's report did conclude that the town manager has, on various occasions, failed to meet expectations of decorum and behavior. This led Walton to recommend a written reprimand and certain other measures taken against Appelbaum.

In his report, Walson also said local businessman Alex Pires, who has sometimes battled with local officials over development issues, drafted a June complaint letter to town commissioners that was signed by several police officers, a town inspector and the beach patrol captain.

The letter alleged interference, abuse and harassment by Appelbaum and sought his removal.

In response to the report's findings, Diane Hanson, a town commissioner and former mayor of Dewey Beach, issued the following statement: 

“It was not a big surprise that Alex Pires was involved in writing the complaint," she said. "His fingerprints have been all over this incident from the beginning.  Police should be independent from the establishments they regulate so it is very disconcerting that our police are working with an individual who owns many bar/restaurants in this town.”

