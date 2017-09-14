Milford Man Charged With Assault

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man has been arrested for assault, according to police.

On Sept. 12, Joel Weche, 30, reportedly assaulted a woman following a verbal exchange, Milford police said.

According to police, Weche allegedly kept the woman from leaving the home and didn't allow her to contact anyone for help.

Weche was charged with strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

He was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where bail was set at $9,000 secured. He was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Weche is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing.