Worcester County Trial Finds Assault Suspect Guilty

SNOW HILL, MD – Glenn Allen Carmean, 47, of Salisbury was found guilty of first and second degree assault on Deputy Sheriff, Kyle Hayes of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, speeding and driving while impaired by alcohol after a trial before the Honorable Judge Davis in the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

In January, Carmean led members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police on a high speed pursuit that at times reached speeds of greater than 100 mph on Rt. 50 between Berlin and Salisbury, according to the Office of the State Attorney for Worcester County .  During the pursuit he attempted to strike Deputy Hayes’ patrol vehicle to cease the chase. Deputy Hayes however, was able to slam on his brakes to avoid the collision by only six inches according to testimony.  Carmean crashed his car into a tree near Shorebird’s Stadium on Hobbs Road, according to the Worcester County's Office of the State Attorney.

When he was pulled from his vehicle he was unconscious and smelled of alcohol, according to the authorities. Then, an open liquor bottle was found in his car. Deputy State’s Attorney, Bill McDermott commented during the trial, “Mr. Carmean attempted to swing a 4,000 pound sledgehammer at the head of Deputy Hayes while traveling over 100mph while surrounded by innocent civilians who had the unfortunate luck to be on the road that day. This could have ended in unimaginable tragedy but for the professionalism of our law enforcement officers”.

State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Beau Oglesby added, “The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line everyday for our safety. To them I say this, you have our thanks and we have your back."

