National Folk Festival Logo Unveiled

SALISBURY, Md.- The new logo for the National Folk Festival has been unveiled.

Kacey Martin, of Salisbury, created it. She's been involved with branding and artwork for 3rd Friday and many other local events.

"I incorporated aspects of the city logo as well as including some of our rural charm and proximity to the ocean," Martin said. "I hoped to design a logo that would not only be reflective of the area, but also serve as a nostalgic symbol for the many fun memories those who attend the festival will leave with."

The National Folk Festival will take place Sept. 7-9, 2018.

