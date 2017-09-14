Jury Finds Virginian Man Guilty of 2016 Murder in Pocomoke City

SNOW HILL, Md. - A jury has found a Virginia man guilty of murdering a Pocomoke man in December of 2016.

According to the Worcester County State's Attorney, 36-year-old Anthony Tunnell of New Church, Va., was found guilty of first-degree Murder after a two day jury trial.

Tunnell was found guilty of killing 26-year-old James Allen, II, of Pocomoke City, Md., on December 1st, 2016.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning the verdict. At trial, prosecutors said that Tunnell had been communicating through text messages about his intent to kill Allen in the hours leading up to his murder.

Allen was shot once in the back prior to him collapsing in the middle of Market St. in downtown Pocomoke City.

According to the jury, the evidence recovered from the scene included multiple spent shell casings and a ski mask indicated that the murder was premeditated.

During closing arguments, Deputy State’s Attorney, Bill McDermott told the jury, “James Allen had been murdered in calculated, premeditated, cold blood.”

State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Beau Oglesby, who was the lead prosecutor on the case said, “The streets of Worcester County and the people of Pocomoke are immeasurably safer today now that this murderer has been convicted."

Tunnell has prior felonies to include weapons offenses, drug distributions and federal convictions as well.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the Honorable Judge Richard R. Bloxom. A sentencing date has not yet been set, however The Office of the State’s Attorney has filed their intent to seek Life without the Possibility of Parole.