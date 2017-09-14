St. Michaels ACME Closing Worries Community



ST. MICHAELS, Md. - The welcome sign on the doors of the St. Michaels ACME Market will soon be no more.

The store is closing it's doors for good on Oct. 8th.

It's a big blow for neighbors, like Marie Martin, who says she shops there at least twice a week.

"It's right around the corner for one thing, which makes it great. But, to me, it's the hub of the community," Martin said.

She says losing the store and it's employees is a town losing a piece of itself.

"Just looking at the faces of the employees that, that told me," Martin said. "I really wanted to cry."

Business owners like Tad duPont say tourists, especially boaters stopping through town, will feel the effect too.

"One of our customers that comes regularly and we had this discussion. And I asked her, 'How does the ACME affect you?' She said, 'Tad, I provision the boat knowing the ACME is there.'"

Chris Ellis the ACME Communications and Government Affairs Manager told WBOC the closing was for "real estate reasons."

In a statement, he added that they were working with ACME employees to find them jobs at other stores.

People say those who are elderly, disabled, or don't own a car will have to figure out ways to shop elsewhere.

But it won't be easy - the closest grocery store sits a mile outside of town.

"The town is willing to do whatever it can within it's authority to try and help," Town Commissiner Bill Boos said.

Boos says the town can't do much about the store closing because it sits on private property, but he says they're looking into a possible transportation service to help people get to other grocery stores.

"We think that it's no doubt that it's a loss and to the people that rely on it," Boos said.

Boos also says there is a local developer who is interested in the property who is looking into some options of what the property might become.