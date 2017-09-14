Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver Shortage

Posted: 09/14/2017 18:19:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has a plan in place to handle the impending school bus driver shortage.

Superintendent Mark Steele says one of their bus contractors lost six drivers and as such, he had to give up four of the district's routes, which carry roughly 240 students. Those buses are being covered by spares for now, but the district hopes to have more manpower as soon as possible.

"Our concern is knowing that our other contractors are in the same boat with spare drivers," says Steele. "That if we don't get people who go through to get their license that this isn't going to be the first time or the last time that this happens."

Three of the routes are in Georgetown. The other is in the East Millsboro/Long Neck area. IRSD Transportation Systems Analyst Tyler Bryan says the impact will be minimal.

"We are looking at about a 5-10 minute time frame difference on some bus routes," he says. "Some buses are going to go into school a few minutes earlier, drop off their kids, and then go pick up more kids. Same in the afternoon."

Bryan says they're in they're finalizing what routes and students will see those changes that are set to begin next week.

"The goal is to have names to the contractors by tomorrow or Friday and then form letters between Friday and Monday," he says. "So that by Monday our goal is to have parents notified what bus and what time their students will going be on a new bus on Wednesday morning."

Steele says most parents have been understanding, but some have expressed wishes that drivers get paid more--something he says is out of their control.

"The state has a formula: the bus route is going to get paid this much money. The contractor can use that money and decide what he needs for operating expenses of the bus and what he can pay the driver to drive that bus," he says. "We don't make that call."

Bus contractor Keith Johnson says recruitment has been tough. 

"It's a very rewarding career as a school bus driver," he says. "However it takes details to get through the process to become a school bus driver and sometimes people are burdened with the details."

He and his wife Rebecca--who is also a driver--say it's incredibly rewarding. They're hopeful by getting the word of the shortage out that more people sign up to drive.

"I feel in the end it's going to work itself out. I'm optimistic that it's going to turn out to be positive," she says. "Right now it's kind of like you're going through a speed bump and you're trying to get over that speed bump. But eventually it will work itself out."

Anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver should contact the IRSD Transportation Office at (302) 436-1000 or tyler.bryan@irsd.k12.de.us.. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets

    Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets

    09/14/2017 18:18:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:58:58 GMT
    Lions Club (WBOC PHOTO)Lions Club (WBOC PHOTO)
    One Delmarva pastor has formed an organization that looks to keep young men off the streets and on the right path. Daniel Appleby, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church is determined to make a difference through the Young Lions organization.More
    One Delmarva pastor has formed an organization that looks to keep young men off the streets and on the right path. Daniel Appleby, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church is determined to make a difference through the Young Lions organization.More

  • Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alcohol Before Birth

    Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alcohol Before Birth

    09/14/2017 18:24:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:24:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:49:11 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware health officials on Thursday announced a new effort to try and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medications substances like opioids.Delaware's Division of Public Health announced it woMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware health officials on Thursday announced a new effort to try and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medications substances like opioids.Delaware's Division of Public Health announced it woMore

  • Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver Shortage

    Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver Shortage

    09/14/2017 18:19:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:40:00 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has a plan in place to handle the impending school bus driver shortage.Superintendent Mark Steele says one of their bus contractors lost six drivers and as such, he had to give up four of the districMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has a plan in place to handle the impending school bus driver shortage.Superintendent Mark Steele says one of their bus contractors lost six drivers and as such, he had to give up four of the districMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices