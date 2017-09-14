Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alco - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alcohol Before Birth

Posted: 09/14/2017 18:24:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware health officials on Thursday announced a new effort to try and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medications substances like opioids.

Delaware's Division of Public Health announced it would focus on increasing access to educational materials about the effects of alcohol and drugs on a child during pregnancy and the potential life-long conditions they can cause.

Last year, there were 431 reported cases of substance exposure in infants, according to the state. Officials said that figure was a sharp increase from the year prior.

“Pregnant women often do not realize the extent to which even minimal alcohol and drug use can harm their baby,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, DPH director during a news conference.

Dr. David Paul with Christiana Care, chairman of the  Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium, said alcohol exposure can lead to conditions that are difficult to detect immediately following birth.

But Paul said opioids can often cause further hospitalization after birth, too, and potentially cause other issues down the line.

"What we're seeing in Delaware is a reflection of the national problem," he said. "What we're seeing in the babies is a reflection of the national problem."

DPH also wants OB/GYNs to screen pregnant women for substance use disorder, a move intended to identify potential cases for exposure so the appropriate treatment or other options can be taken.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets

    Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets

    09/14/2017 18:18:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:58:58 GMT
    Lions Club (WBOC PHOTO)Lions Club (WBOC PHOTO)
    One Delmarva pastor has formed an organization that looks to keep young men off the streets and on the right path. Daniel Appleby, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church is determined to make a difference through the Young Lions organization.More
    One Delmarva pastor has formed an organization that looks to keep young men off the streets and on the right path. Daniel Appleby, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church is determined to make a difference through the Young Lions organization.More

  • Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alcohol Before Birth

    Delaware Aims to Reduce Number of Infants Exposed to Drugs, Alcohol Before Birth

    09/14/2017 18:24:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:24:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:49:11 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware health officials on Thursday announced a new effort to try and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medications substances like opioids.Delaware's Division of Public Health announced it woMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Delaware health officials on Thursday announced a new effort to try and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medications substances like opioids.Delaware's Division of Public Health announced it woMore

  • Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver Shortage

    Indian River School District Taking Action on School Bus Driver Shortage

    09/14/2017 18:19:00 -04:002017-09-14 22:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:40:00 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has a plan in place to handle the impending school bus driver shortage.Superintendent Mark Steele says one of their bus contractors lost six drivers and as such, he had to give up four of the districMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River School District has a plan in place to handle the impending school bus driver shortage.Superintendent Mark Steele says one of their bus contractors lost six drivers and as such, he had to give up four of the districMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    A bar in Whaleyville causes uproar for the use of the "M-Word"

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

    28-year-old Lizzie MacDonald is a person with dwarfism. She says being a little person has its hardships but being called a midget is humiliating. 

    A derogatory term, a bar in Whaleyville is using to promote one of their bike week events, "Midget Paintball Manhunt." 

    The event is where people shoot paint balls at little people.

    More

  • Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    Police: Va. Woman Kept Kids in Makeshift Cages, Filth

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

    A woman kept two of her five children in makeshift cages and allowed all of her kids to live in filthy conditions that included a house full of trash, rotting food and fleas on Virginia's Eastern Shore, authorities said.

    More

  • Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Cambridge Proposes Possible Truck Regulations, Potential Impact on Local Businesses

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More

    Trucks rolling through Cambridge Main Street may one day have to reroute. The city is looking into options to possibly regulating where trucks can go, how much they weigh, and how that might impact deliveries to city businesses.

    The goal is to ensure city streets look and stay pretty.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices