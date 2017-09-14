Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Pastor Creates Program To Keep Youth Of Streets

Posted: 09/14/2017 18:18:00 -04:00 Updated:
SALISBURY, Md.- One Delmarva pastor has formed an organization that looks to keep young men off the streets and on the right path. Daniel Appleby, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church is determined to make a difference through the Young Lions organization.

Like many other parents, Crystal Quillen, a mother of three, worries about the negative influences surrounding her kids.

"It's very scary that my kids might end up in jail or dead, so um, it worries me everyday," she said.

But thanks the Young Lions organization, some of those worries have disappeared. 

"It makes me feel safe cause I know my kids are with pastor, I know they're learning something, I know that it's helping them with their self-esteem, respect," she said.

Young Lions was designed to teach young men practical life skills.

They are taught valuable skills such as how to install doorknobs, how to fix ceiling fans, and plumbing skills.

An event was organized to encourage the young men to use the skills they have learned, to help others.

"We're going to build 15 dog houses, and some of them are going to be donated to the Humane Society to hopefully benefit some of the people who've lost animals or some of the animals that have been adopted from the flood region, or maybe just to get people to adopt a pet," he said.

Lowes donated pieces of wood and the roofing center donated shingles all to benefit Sundays project.

Pastor Appleby says young lions looks to do more than just keep kids out of trouble.

"We try to get them to realize their potential, know who they are, it's important for them to develop skills so we give them those opportunities so they can really learn," he said.

An effort to help youth, while inspiring them to help others. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

