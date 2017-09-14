Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

WESTOVER, Md. -- Maryland State Police responded to a serious crash that involved a motorcyclist in Somerset County today. The motorcyclist did not survive.

According to police, Allan Robin, a 78-year-old of Crisfield, was driving his motorcycle south on MD 413. They said he was driving behind two cars, the first of which was in the process of turning left onto a service road, when Robin tried to pass both cars on the left of the center of the road. Police said that Robin collided with the door of the pickup truck that was trying to make the left turn.

Maryland State Police said Robin sustained serious injuries and died as a result of the crash.

Police said that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash; troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.