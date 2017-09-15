One Killed, Another Injured After Motorcycles Collide Near Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police say one person died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided east of Salisbury late Thursday night.

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack said that at around 11:40 p.m., they were dispatched to the area of westbound Ocean Gateway (U.S. Route 50) east of Walston Switch Road for a collision involving two motorcycles.

Troopers arrived on scene and found that EMS staffers were treating the rider of one of the bikes for a severe leg injury. The rider of the other bike was deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims, but did say both were from Wicomico County.

Police said a reconstruction is being completed due to the severity of the collision, which remains under investigation. .