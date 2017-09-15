Maryland Lawyers File State, National Suit in Equifax Breach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawyers File State, National Suit in Equifax Breach

GREENBELT, Md. (AP)- A Baltimore law firm has filed a class-action suit against the credit agency Equifax, which was hacked, exposing tens of million Americans' personal information.

Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed the suit Tuesday in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland. It is seeking class action status in Maryland and nationwide.

Equifax disclosed last week that hackers were able to access the personal information of 143 million Americans, including critical things like Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses and full legal names.

The suit says Equifax's decision to wait six weeks after the alleged data breach before informing consumers was negligent.

The law firm is seeking $500 per plaintiff in punitive damages and is asking for a jury trial.

