Four Charged in Connection to Easton House Fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dutchman's Lane in Easton, Md. on Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal)

EASTON, Md.- Four people are facing charges in connection to a house fire in Easton, investigators said Friday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, Jacob Barklow and James Nabb, both 19, along with two teenagers, broke into the home on Dutchman's Lane on the night of Sept. 7. Once inside, investigators said the four began breaking windows and setting fire inside the home. The fire destroyed the vacant, two-story home.

Local fire departments sent more than 40 firefighters to the scene for over an hour and a half to put out the flames. As a result, fire investigators said the fire caused about $400,000 in damage to the structure.

Barklow was charged with first-degree arson, home invasion, first-degree malicious burning, third- and fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. Nabb was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary.

If convicted, Barklow faces up to 76 years of imprisonment and/or over $57,500 in fines plus any restitution. Nabb faces up to 13 years of imprisonment.

One of the teens were charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary and the other teen was charged with trespassing. Both teens were released to their parents.