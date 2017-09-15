Md. Governor Dismisses Schools Plan, Blames State Law

BALTIMORE (AP)- Maryland's governor is refusing to endorse the state's plan to help low-performing schools.



Gov. Larry Hogan believes the plan will make little difference under a state law he fought against.



The law limits how the state can help low-performing schools. For instance, it prevents conversion to charter schools, private management and vouchers. There is also less reliance on test scores.



All states must submit such plans under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.



In a letter, Maryland's Republican governor told U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that a sufficient plan was impossible given the constraints of state law. Maryland's Democratic legislature overrode Hogan's veto last year pass to pass the legislation.



Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker similarly refused to sign his state's low-performing school's plan.

