Complaints of Doctors' Bad Behavior Rise in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Complaints about physicians' behavior have ballooned in Delaware over the last several years.

The number has grown from an average of 137 a year to 264.

State officials attribute the spike to more coordination between police, the public and the medical community.

The complaints involve various types of behavior. But Delaware took a hard look at how it deals with complaints after pedophile pediatrician Earl Bradley of Lewes was first arrested in 2009.

Bradley's case exposed systemic bias in how the medical community reported doctors' egregious behavior.

Since then, officials said the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline hasn't received any complaints about doctors' inappropriate sexual behavior with children. But it has revoked the licenses of three doctors for inappropriate sexual conduct with adults.

