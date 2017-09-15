Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape Sentenced to Life in Prison

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of first degree rape.

The charges stemmed from an incident on October 20, 2016. According to prosecutors, 34-year-old Charles Joseph Griffin followed and confronted a woman on the sidewalk then forced her into the backyard of a Center Street home at knife-point. Once in the backyard, prosecutors say Griffin forced the woman to have sex with him.

All but 45 years of his life sentence were suspended. He'll serve that time in the Division of Corrections. He must also register as a sex offender.