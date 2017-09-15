Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

Posted: 09/15/2017 14:18:00 -04:00 Updated:

 

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation. 

Police said around 1 p.m. Friday a crash caused traffic closures at Church Street on U.S. 113.  Unspecified injuries are reported at this time. 

More information is expected, according to DSP.

