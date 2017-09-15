Easton Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

Easton Police arrest a man with DUI and give a citation to a man with a suspended license after an accident Friday in Easton, Md.

EASTON, Md. -- The Easton Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Thursday night on South Park Street.

According to Easton Police, two subjects were sitting in their car on the 100 block of south Park Street at about 9:00 p.m. when four people approached the car. Police said one person out of the group came up to the driver side window, flashed a knife and requested items from the subject. They said the victim grabbed the suspect's hand while the passenger of the car reached over and began honking the horn to bring attention to the attempted armed robbery.

Police reports said that the group fled down South Street and turned east, but then two of them turned back and went west on South Street. Police said the suspects were described as four African-American men; one was wearing a black sweatshirt and the second subject was wearing a grey shirt with white shorts.

Easton Police asked that anyone with more information to contact the department.