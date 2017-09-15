Hispanic Day Festival Returns To Georgetown

Georgetown, De.- La Esperanza and The Voice Radio Network have once again teamed up to present this years Hispanic Day Festival. The event will take place September 17th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Georgetown Delaware on North Race Street.

The popular celebration attracts people from Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and even New Jersey.

Last year, over 10,000 people attended the celebrations.

This year, Kevin Andrade, organizer of the event and President and CEO of La Voz Radio Network, hopes to see even more people from Delmarva present.

"We want our neighbors, our friends, you know the people from Delmarva. I want them to come and join us because there's a lot of food, a lot of traditions. We are friends, we a part of the community," he said.

The money collected benefits La Esperanza, a community center in Georgetown that provides resources to Hispanic immigrants in Sussex County.

"We do translation, interpretation, we do a youth program and the funds that are raised just simply allow us to maintain those programs. It allows us to provide those programs each and everyday," she said.

This year, the event is celebrating its 22nd anniversary, and with a celebration, comes plenty of entertainment.

"We're expecting over 12 bands and artists and it's a free event, we're going to have over 100 vendors, I believe it's a good connection with the whole community," said Andrade.

A festival to celebrate a wealth of diversity throughout Delmarva.