Two Arrested After Salisbury Search Finds Guns and Drugs

SALISBURY, Md.- Two men were arrested Friday after a search and seizure warrant allowed deputies to find multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue, according to Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 32-year-old Lebraun A. Brooks and 23-year-old Zachary M. Herbert, both of Salisbury, were arrested after deputies found two handguns, a shotgun, 74 grams of cocaine, 67 oxycodone pills and 6.9 grams of crack cocaine among other items at the home.

Herbert ran from deputies during the search, but was caught, according to the Sheriff's Office. Police said the charges for the men include possession of firearms by person prohibited and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute among other related charges in Wicomico County.