Wicomico County Celebrates 150th Birthday

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County celebrated its 150th birthday Friday by uplighting the repaired county courthouse.

The Wicomico County Courthouse underwent repairs after lightning struck the clock tower last summer.

Architect Tom Hayes said the work was necessary.

"Since the building is so dated, it really needed to have the improvements made or it'd be on the ground by now," said Hayes.

Hayes said the project included work from the eave up, including all new roofing and replacing the clock tower itself.

All of that work will now be illuminated by uplights that will illuminate the courthouse at night.

The lights were donated by the Greater Salisbury Committee, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

About $30,000 was raised to purchase and donate the lights.

"Having seen it the other evening while they kind of practiced run, it took my breath away," said GSC President Mike Dunn.

"I think it's going to stand the test of time."