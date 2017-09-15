Milford Motel Will Close For Renovations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Motel Will Close For Renovations

Posted: 09/15/2017 17:06:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILFORD, Del. - In order to facilitate renovations and the transformation of the Traveler’s Inn on North Walnut Street in Milford, the owners of the Traveler’s Inn will close the motel by September 28, 2017. 

A construction fence will be installed by that date to ensure the safety of workers and the public. 

Current guests will move out earlier that week. 

Employees and contractors will remain at the facility during the renovations.

Jagir Patel, owner of the Traveler’s Inn, announced these plans during a meeting with City officials yesterday.  Patel plans to complete renovations and reopen the hotel with a new name and a fresh look.

For more information click here.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ribbon Cut for P.O.W. M.I.A. Parkway in Kent County

    Ribbon Cut for P.O.W. M.I.A. Parkway in Kent County

    09/15/2017 19:17:00 -04:002017-09-15 23:17:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:36:05 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The P.O.W. M.I.A. Memorial Parkway is set to open on Saturday, offering motorists a new way to travel from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 without having to cross through local streets.A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday foMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The P.O.W. M.I.A. Memorial Parkway is set to open on Saturday, offering motorists a new way to travel from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 without having to cross through local streets.A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday foMore

  • Remembering Tom Draper

    Remembering Tom Draper

    09/15/2017 17:09:00 -04:002017-09-15 21:09:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:33:32 GMT
    Tom Draper Memorial Service in Georgetown.Tom Draper Memorial Service in Georgetown.
    There was hardly an empty seat or a dry eye in the house Friday morning at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to WBOC owner, Tom Draper.More
    There was hardly an empty seat or a dry eye in the house Friday morning at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to WBOC owner, Tom Draper.More

  • Milford Motel Will Close For Renovations

    Milford Motel Will Close For Renovations

    09/15/2017 17:06:00 -04:002017-09-15 21:06:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:29:02 GMT
    In order to facilitate renovations and the transformation of the Traveler’s Inn on North Walnut Street in Milford, the owners of the Traveler’s Inn will close the motel by September 28, 2017.More
    In order to facilitate renovations and the transformation of the Traveler’s Inn on North Walnut Street in Milford, the owners of the Traveler’s Inn will close the motel by September 28, 2017.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Killed, Another Injured After Motorcycles Collide Near Salisbury

    One Killed, Another Injured After Motorcycles Collide Near Salisbury

    09/15/2017 07:51:00 -04:002017-09-15 11:51:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-09-15 11:57:11 GMT
    Maryland State Police say one person died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided east of Salisbury late Thursday night.More
    Maryland State Police say one person died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided east of Salisbury late Thursday night.More

  • Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    09/15/2017 14:18:00 -04:002017-09-15 18:18:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-15 18:55:57 GMT
    SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation. Police said around 1 p.m. Friday a crash caused traffic closures at Church Street on U.S. 113.More
    Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation.More

  • Four Charged in Connection to Easton House Fire

    Four Charged in Connection to Easton House Fire

    09/15/2017 11:05:00 -04:002017-09-15 15:05:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-09-15 15:25:19 GMT
    A fire broke out at a home on Dutchman's Lane in Easton, Md. on Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal)A fire broke out at a home on Dutchman's Lane in Easton, Md. on Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal)
    Four people are facing charges in connection to a house fire in Easton, investigators said Friday.More
    Four people are facing charges in connection to a house fire in Easton, investigators said Friday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices