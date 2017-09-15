Milford Motel Will Close For Renovations

MILFORD, Del. - In order to facilitate renovations and the transformation of the Traveler’s Inn on North Walnut Street in Milford, the owners of the Traveler’s Inn will close the motel by September 28, 2017.

A construction fence will be installed by that date to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

Current guests will move out earlier that week.

Employees and contractors will remain at the facility during the renovations.

Jagir Patel, owner of the Traveler’s Inn, announced these plans during a meeting with City officials yesterday. Patel plans to complete renovations and reopen the hotel with a new name and a fresh look.

