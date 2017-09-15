Remembering Tom Draper - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Remembering Tom Draper

Posted: 09/15/2017 17:09:00 -04:00 Updated:
Tom Draper Memorial Service in Georgetown. Tom Draper Memorial Service in Georgetown.

Georgetown, Del. -  There was hardly an empty seat or a dry eye in the house Friday morning at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.  Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to WBOC owner, Tom Draper.

Draper passed away last week from the injuries he sustained during a bicycle accident near Milford.  The news of Draper's passing was a heart-breaking shock to many that knew and revered him.

"I received a lot of texts from people who knew how much he meant to me," said Mike Dunn, the President and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee and a former WBOC reporter.  "So, my reaction was visceral and emotional and I lost someone who was very dear to me and who was dear to so many people."

Just a look around the church on Friday gives a sense of the impact Mr. Draper had on those around him.  So many people, from so many different important pieces and aspects of his life.  From his family, to those he worked with in politics.

"It's left a huge vacuum in the giving in the community.  And really, that counsel, that wisdom, that he shared with a lot of us is going to be missed," said Delaware State Senator, Brian Pettyjohn.

"Tom was the one who helped every member of our family over the years," said Draper's nephew, William Buckson.  "He was a good man with a good heart and he always took time to call and find out how members of the family were doing."

From WBOC, to his charitable efforts and foundations, to his family and all of the loved ones he cared about so deeply, there's no denying that while Mr. Draper may be gone, the impact that he had on this community will be felt for quite some time.

"His legacy is just indescribable," said former WBOC News Director, Bill Jones.  "From the overwhelming amount of people that have come out to show their love for him, their appreciation for him.  What he has done for Delmarva and beyond, it's a legacy that will speak for itself."

When the service was over, Chopper 16 led the way and Mr. Draper was taken to his final resting place.  In the place that he always called home; Delmarva.

 

