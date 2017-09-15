Ribbon Cut for P.O.W. M.I.A. Parkway in Kent County

DOVER, Del. -- The P.O.W. M.I.A. Memorial Parkway is set to open on Saturday, offering motorists a new way to travel from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 without having to cross through local streets.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the parkway, which includes 3.5 miles of new roadway and multi-use pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. The state said the project cost more than $67 million, most of which was paid for with federal money.

Project Manager John Gaines said the parkway should help reduce congestion on local roads in Dover, Camden, and Wyoming.

"It takes all the vehicles that are taking Saulsbury road and hit north street and then split and go through all these local neighborhoods and it just keeps them on this roadway," he said.

The parkway was named in honor of Prisoners of War and service members designated Missing in Action. Terry Baker, a member of a Vietnam War veterans group that rode motorcycles on the road after the ribbon cutting, said it was a fitting tribute.

"It's long overdue. It's a long time overdue. The pows and mias need to be recognized."

The road opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday.