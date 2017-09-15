Volunteer Effort Replanting Trees in Queen Anne's County Needs Help



BAY CITY, Md. - Christelle Wiseman had plenty of shade and trees in her Bay City backyard. Now, there's just the beating sun and hay.

"We're called Bay City but I told my husband, 'We should now become Sun City,'" Wiseman said.

She says she misses the twenty-something trees that were lost when a tornado plowed through her yard.

"That was such a blessing to us because you could kind of see where you could place furniture, where you could have family gatherings," Wiseman said.

And now, another blessing is on the way.

"We realized it was also an emotional thing that they had lost so much," Lucy Kruse, a volunteer spreadheading a project to help homeowners replant trees, said.

Kruse says they'll be replanting in at least 39 homes.

"We knew from experience that if we threw this request out to the community, we would get back from the community," Kruse said.

And the community gave back.

Volunteers from across the state say they'll help.

Several companies have donated over 400 trees - the bulk of them from Environmental Quality Resource LLC in Millersville, Md.

But Kruse says they need more. On top of more trees, Kruse says they still need grass seed, soil conditioner, and bailing wire to name a few.

"There's a lot of those kind of logistics that we have left to do," Kruse said.

Kruse says volunteers will only be replanting a fraction of trees homeowners lost.

Wiseman says it's a fraction of help she'll be eagerly waiting for.

"It's like Christmas - it's like Christmas, again," Wiseman said.

On Saturday Oct. 14th, volunteers will be placing trees in homeowners yards. On Oct. 21st, they will start planting the trees.

Volunteers are asking people wishing to help out to simply show up. Volunteers also say they're accepting money donations.