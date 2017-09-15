Volunteer Effort Replanting Trees in Queen Anne's County Needs H - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Volunteer Effort Replanting Trees in Queen Anne's County Needs Help

Posted: 09/15/2017 19:46:00 -04:00 Updated:


BAY CITY, Md. - Christelle Wiseman had plenty of shade and trees in her Bay City backyard. Now, there's just the beating sun and hay.

"We're called Bay City but I told my husband, 'We should now become Sun City,'" Wiseman said.

She says she misses the twenty-something trees that were lost when a tornado plowed through her yard.

"That was such a blessing to us because you could kind of see where you could place furniture, where you could have family gatherings," Wiseman said.

And now, another blessing is on the way.

"We realized it was also an emotional thing that they had lost so much," Lucy Kruse, a volunteer spreadheading a project to help homeowners replant trees, said.

Kruse says they'll be replanting in at least 39 homes.

"We knew from experience that if we threw this request out to the community, we would get back from the community," Kruse said.

And the community gave back.

Volunteers from across the state say they'll help.

Several companies have donated over 400 trees - the bulk of them from Environmental Quality Resource LLC in Millersville, Md.

But Kruse says they need more. On top of more trees, Kruse says they still need grass seed, soil conditioner, and bailing wire to name a few.

"There's a lot of those kind of logistics that we have left to do," Kruse said.

Kruse says volunteers will only be replanting a fraction of trees homeowners lost.

Wiseman says it's a fraction of help she'll be eagerly waiting for.

"It's like Christmas - it's like Christmas, again," Wiseman said.

On Saturday Oct. 14th, volunteers will be placing trees in homeowners yards. On Oct. 21st, they will start planting the trees.

Volunteers are asking people wishing to help out to simply show up. Volunteers also say they're accepting money donations.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico County Celebrates 150th Birthday

    Wicomico County Celebrates 150th Birthday

    09/15/2017 16:14:00 -04:002017-09-15 20:14:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:23:09 GMT
    New up-lighting is switched on for the first time at the old Wicomico County Courthouse in downtown Salisbury. New up-lighting is switched on for the first time at the old Wicomico County Courthouse in downtown Salisbury.
    Wicomico County celebrated its 150th birthday Friday by uplighting the repaired county courthouse.More
    Wicomico County celebrated its 150th birthday Friday by uplighting the repaired county courthouse.More

  • Volunteer Effort Replanting Trees in Queen Anne's County Needs Help

    Volunteer Effort Replanting Trees in Queen Anne's County Needs Help

    09/15/2017 19:46:00 -04:002017-09-15 23:46:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:20:39 GMT
    Chris Wiseman had plenty of shade and trees in her Bay City backyard. Now, there's just the beating sun and hay.More
    Chris Wiseman had plenty of shade and trees in her Bay City backyard. Now, there's just the beating sun and hay.More

  • Ribbon Cut for P.O.W. M.I.A. Parkway in Kent County

    Ribbon Cut for P.O.W. M.I.A. Parkway in Kent County

    09/15/2017 19:17:00 -04:002017-09-15 23:17:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:36:05 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The P.O.W. M.I.A. Memorial Parkway is set to open on Saturday, offering motorists a new way to travel from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 without having to cross through local streets.A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday foMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The P.O.W. M.I.A. Memorial Parkway is set to open on Saturday, offering motorists a new way to travel from West Dover to U.S. Route 13 without having to cross through local streets.A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday foMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Killed, Another Injured After Motorcycles Collide Near Salisbury

    One Killed, Another Injured After Motorcycles Collide Near Salisbury

    09/15/2017 07:51:00 -04:002017-09-15 11:51:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-09-15 11:57:11 GMT
    Maryland State Police say one person died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided east of Salisbury late Thursday night.More
    Maryland State Police say one person died and another was injured after their motorcycles collided east of Salisbury late Thursday night.More

  • Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    09/15/2017 14:18:00 -04:002017-09-15 18:18:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-15 18:55:57 GMT
    SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation. Police said around 1 p.m. Friday a crash caused traffic closures at Church Street on U.S. 113.More
    Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation.More

  • Four Charged in Connection to Easton House Fire

    Four Charged in Connection to Easton House Fire

    09/15/2017 11:05:00 -04:002017-09-15 15:05:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-09-15 15:25:19 GMT
    A fire broke out at a home on Dutchman's Lane in Easton, Md. on Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal)A fire broke out at a home on Dutchman's Lane in Easton, Md. on Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal)
    Four people are facing charges in connection to a house fire in Easton, investigators said Friday.More
    Four people are facing charges in connection to a house fire in Easton, investigators said Friday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices