Apartment Fire Reported in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Apartment Fire Reported in Ocean City

Posted: 09/16/2017 13:40:00 -04:00

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Worcester county officials responded to a heavy apartment fire at about 12 a.m Saturday. 

It was reported that officials were notified of people trapped within the dwelling.  The building was located at the intersection of 12th St. and Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City. 

Authorities say they were able to knock the bulk of the fire within a few minutes. No injuries were reported.

 

 

