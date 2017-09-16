Selbyville Traffic Collision Causes Injuries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Selbyville Traffic Collision Causes Injuries

Posted: 09/16/2017 21:36:00 -04:00 Updated:

SELBYVILLE, Del - Delaware State Police are still investing a serious car crash from yesterday afternoon.

The accident took place on South Dupont boulevard.  Norma Parks was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway to the median crossover for church street, according to the police.  However, as she pulled out onto the road from a parking lo she hit a 44-year-old Newark man as well as his 58-year-old woman passenger on a motorcycle.  They were ejected from the bike and tumbled several times to the grass median.

Delaware police say the driver and the passenger in the motorcyle were flown to Christiana Hospital where they were admitted with serious injuries.

Both are believed by the Delaware police to have been wearing helmets during the time of the crash

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Salisbury Search Finds Guns and Drugs

    Two Arrested After Salisbury Search Finds Guns and Drugs

    09/15/2017 16:01:00 -04:002017-09-15 20:01:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:24:28 GMT
    Brooks and HerbertBrooks and Herbert
    SALISBURY, Md.- Two men were arrested Friday after a search and seizure warrant allowed deputies to find multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue, according to Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Police said 32-year-old Lebraun A.More
    Two men were arrested Friday after a search and seizure warrant allowed deputies to find multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue, according to Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    09/15/2017 14:18:00 -04:002017-09-15 18:18:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-15 18:55:57 GMT
    SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation. Police said around 1 p.m. Friday a crash caused traffic closures at Church Street on U.S. 113.More
    Delaware State Police are on the scene in Selbyville as a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on U.S. 113 is under investigation.More

  • Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape Sentenced to Life in Prison

    Salisbury Man Convicted of Rape Sentenced to Life in Prison

    09/15/2017 13:36:00 -04:002017-09-15 17:36:00 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-09-15 17:45:01 GMT
    A Salisbury man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of first degree rape.More
    A Salisbury man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of first degree rape.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    Serious Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

    A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a white SUV shut down part of Route 113 in Selbyville Friday afternoon.

    More

    A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a white SUV shut down part of Route 113 in Selbyville Friday afternoon.

    More

  • Two Arrested After Salisbury Search Finds Guns and Drugs

    Two Arrested After Salisbury Search Finds Guns and Drugs

    Two men were arrested Friday after police found multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury.

    More

    Two men were arrested Friday after police found multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury.

    More

  • Remembering Tom Draper

    Remembering Tom Draper

    There was hardly an empty seat or a dry eye in the house Friday morning at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.  Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to WBOC owner, Tom Draper.

    Draper passed away last week from the injuries he sustained during a bicycle accident near Milford.  The news of Draper's passing was a heart-breaking shock to many that knew and revered him.

    More

    There was hardly an empty seat or a dry eye in the house Friday morning at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.  Hundreds gathered to pay their final respects to WBOC owner, Tom Draper.

    Draper passed away last week from the injuries he sustained during a bicycle accident near Milford.  The news of Draper's passing was a heart-breaking shock to many that knew and revered him.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices