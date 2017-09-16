Selbyville Traffic Collision Causes Injuries

SELBYVILLE, Del - Delaware State Police are still investing a serious car crash from yesterday afternoon.

The accident took place on South Dupont boulevard. Norma Parks was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway to the median crossover for church street, according to the police. However, as she pulled out onto the road from a parking lo she hit a 44-year-old Newark man as well as his 58-year-old woman passenger on a motorcycle. They were ejected from the bike and tumbled several times to the grass median.

Delaware police say the driver and the passenger in the motorcyle were flown to Christiana Hospital where they were admitted with serious injuries.

Both are believed by the Delaware police to have been wearing helmets during the time of the crash