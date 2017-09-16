Delaware State Police Searching for Missing Man

LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police have reported that they are attempting to locate a missing 28-year-old Laurel man. They say they are now asking for public assistance to find him.

Police are looking for Donnell E. Davis, who they say has not been seen since , 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in Seaford.

Davis has been described as being 5'08" tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, and a red sleeveless shirt over top of a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with Information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.