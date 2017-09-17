Maryland State Highway Announces New Project: A Shared Lane in Ocean City

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR THE WATERS FROM FENWICK ISLAND TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL ON THE ATLANTIC UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.More
A boat capsized Saturday morning in Ocean City around 8am. One person was on board, but was not injured in the accident.More
Delaware State Police are still investigating a serious car crash from Friday afternoon in Selbyville that severely injured two people on a motorcycle.More
Two men were arrested Friday after police found multiple guns and drugs at a home on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury.More
