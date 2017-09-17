Maryland State Highway Announces New Project: A Shared Lane in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md--Bicyclists and pedestrians will soon have more safety options while on the streets



A shared path along Route 50 in West Ocean City is expected to serve as a protective measure for both bicyclists and pedestrians.



A safety measure, many bicyclist say is needed.



“There's traffic coming into the city, at this point drivers are very distracted and they see Ocean City and sometimes I worry they aren't paying attention to bicyclists, says Michael Myers.”



Maryland State Highway plans to build the 10 feet-wide lane to protect bicyclists and pedestrians. Ocean City Police say this year there have been 17 pedestrian collisions. There have been 29 bicycle collisions in Ocean City.



These are some reasons bicyclists in Ocean City say there is always a need for bike lanes.



"Route 50 is very busy especially when the summer crowds are here--so I think it will be a lot safer having a designated bike path, says Collen Degroodt.”



The path will begin on the eastbound side of Route 50 at Route 611. The path will go to Inlet Isle Lane and the path will end at the bridge before entering Ocean City.