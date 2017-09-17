Hispanic Day Festival in Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GEORGETOWN, Del--Many people visited Georgetown, Delaware to support the diversity and rich history of Latin America at the Hispanic Day Festival.

Festival goers say this is the heart and soul of their culture.

“It’s amazing that all these people come together as a community and just show who they are and what they are encompassed of, says Meme Gulav.”

La Esperenza and the Voice Radio Network teamed up to present this year’s 22nd annual Hispanic Day Festival…

People from all over came out to the parade to participate in the dancing, traditional arts and crafts, and the delicious Latino food. 

“I am eating a mango, that has spices on it and it is really, really good, says Gulav.”

Those involved in the festival say this event is near and dear to their heart. 

“Everything is about getting to know more about my community—a lot of people come from different cultures. This is a Spanish festival so we are learning things about different countries, explains Anna Morales-Bedruo.”

That’s the purpose of the Hispanic Day Festival.  

Event organizers say the Hispanic festival celebrates the diversity of Hispanic heritage in Southern Delaware.

The festival is an opportunity for all races to come together and support the dynamic Latino culture. 

 

 

