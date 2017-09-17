Dewey Beach Elections Re-elect Mayor - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dewey Beach Elections Re-elect Mayor

Posted: 09/17/2017 20:34:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)
DEWEY BEACH, Del - The commissioner elections were held on Saturday.  Mayor Dale Cooke won re-election. Commissioner and Former Mayor Diane Hanson did not win.
 
There were protests calling against voting for Cooke and Hanson, because of the scandal involving Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Applebaum.  
 
Applebaum is under investigation following complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment.
 
 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Tropical Storm Watch

    Severe Weather Alert - Tropical Storm Watch

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:19:12 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR THE COASTAL AREAS ALONG THE ATLANTIC AND PARTS OF SUSSEX COUNTY UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR THE COASTAL AREAS ALONG THE ATLANTIC AND PARTS OF SUSSEX COUNTY UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.

    More

  • Ocean City Boat Capsizes

    Ocean City Boat Capsizes

    09/16/2017 21:20:00 -04:002017-09-17 01:20:00 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:28:37 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Boat in Ocean City sinksMore
    Boat in Ocean City sinksMore

  • Selbyville Traffic Collision Causes Injuries

    Selbyville Traffic Collision Causes Injuries

    09/16/2017 21:36:00 -04:002017-09-17 01:36:00 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:43:35 GMT
    SELBYVILLE, Del - Delaware State Police are still investing a serious car crash from yesterday afternoon.The accident took place on South Dupont boulevard. Norma Parks was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway to the median crossMore
    SELBYVILLE, Del - Delaware State Police are still investing a serious car crash from yesterday afternoon.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices