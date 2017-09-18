Man Pleads Guilty to Stomping Puppies to Death

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Maryland man could face up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to stomping four puppies to death.



Local news outlets report 22-year-old Donald Yearwood pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty charges on Wednesday. Prosecutors have said Yearwood stomped on the heads of the 3-week-old pit bull puppies and threw them down the stairs in front of several children who had been playing with the dogs on Nov. 9, 2016. Investigators said a group of children later found the puppies inside a dumpster. Three were dead and a fourth had to be euthanized.



Yearwood turned himself in on Nov. 30.



Prosecutors said Yearwood was upset because the dogs woke him up at the South Baltimore home.



Yearwood's sentencing is set for Oct. 19.